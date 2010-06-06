Japanese PM Puts Ex-Swimsuit Model In Charge Of Declining Birthrate

If anyone can lead Japan out of a crippling demographic crisis, it will be swimsuit model turned politician Renho.



The 42-year-old firebrand has campaigned against government pork, controversially speaking against a $300-million project to keep the world’s fastest computer in Japan.

She will have two key responsibilities in the administration of new PM Naoto Kan: minister of consumer affairs and director of programs to increase the birthrate. Her new boss has previously advocated shorter work hours to give Japanese more time to have sex.

Renho and former finance minister Kan were both willing to speak out against former PM Hatoyama. Together, they represent a strong bid to reform the deflationary, ageing country.

