Here's A Video Of A Japanese Baseball Player Trying To Hit A 186 MPH Fastball

Takeshi Yamasaki, a former Nippon Pro baseball player, gave his best shot at hitting an insane 186mph fastball for a Japanese game show recently, and his performance was about the same as it would be if you were up at bat.

Yamasaki racked up 403 home runs over his 25-year career according to CBS Sports, but that doesn’t really matter when a ball is coming at twice its normal speed from a pitching machine. In the video uploaded to YouTube, Yamasaki just laughs after barely moving his bat as the ball whizzes right by him.

Here it is (the actual 186mph pitch happens around 4:30):

