A Japanese wrestler celebrated her Olympic win in the most epic way

Getty Images Risako Kawai celebrated her gold medal by wrestling her coach.

It’s a moment that deserves to go down in Olympics history.

Risako Kawai, a Japanese women’s wrestler, took home gold on Thursday in the women’s 63 kg freestyle — the fourth gold medal in wrestling that Japan has won during the Rio Olympics.

After her win, Kawai decided to thank her coach, Kazuhito Sakae, in an unexpected way: by pulling a wrestling move on him.

She looked like she was going in for an ordinary hug, before body slamming him and flipping him over twice. Luckily, this moment was caught on video:

Risako Kawai wins gold in the 63kg freestyle, celebrates by body slamming her coach…twice. https://t.co/3nZ10QtWAW https://t.co/nySNtpGPvT — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) August 19, 2016

There was clearly no ill-will here — Kawai eventually went in for the hug and then carried Sakae around on her shoulders as he held the Japanese flag high.

Getty Images Kazuhito Sakae competed in the 1988 Summer Olympics in Seoul, South Korea.

Most wrestlers lift their coach up on their shoulders after, but the wrestling move was Kiwai’s idea.

“Before the final, the coach said he wanted me to lift him on his shoulders. The three wrestlers the previous day all won gold so they got to do that, and I said I wanted to be first to slam him and he let me do it,” Kawai told The Japan Times.

We think Kawai also deserves a few more points for the most interesting way to thank somebody.

