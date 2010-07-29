Japanese Oil Shipper Insists It Came Under Terrorist Attack In Persian Gulf

The incident of the exploding Japanese oil tanker in the Persian Gulf continues to reverberate, as ths ship’s owner, Mitsui, remains adamant that it was the victim of a terrorist attack.



AFP:

Mitsui OSK Lines officials reiterated at a Tokyo press conference that crew members saw a flash and heard an explosion in the incident shortly after midnight local time on Wednesday in the waterway between Iran and Oman.

“There are some reports saying the tanker was hit by strong waves, but it’s quite unlikely,” said Mitsui safety management official Masahiko Hibino.

The attack, if that’s what it was, came in the Strait of Hormuz, which as this map of oil chokepoints will remind you, is totally crucial.

Iran still insists the incident was the result of an earthquake.

