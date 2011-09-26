Japanese Markets Are In The Red, But That Might Not Mean Anything

UPDATE 9:55 PM:



Korea is selling off and Japan is deeper in the red.

Nikkei down 1.6%

Kospi down 1.2%

S&P/ASX up 0.6%

China and Hong Kong have been trading for around half an hour.

Shanghai Composite up 0.2%

Hang Seng up 0.3%

EARLIER:

Japan, Korea, and Australia are open for trading.

Nikkei down 1.07%

Kospi up 0.05%

S&P/ASX up 0.94%

In case you forgot, Japan’s stock markets dodged last Friday’s brutal Asian selloff as markets were closed to observe the Autumnal Equinox holiday. Korea’s Kospi sank by nearly 6% that day but is inching higher today. Japan’s Nikkei could arguably be doing much worse. You’ll be hearing a lot of people say that Japan is playing catch up today.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.