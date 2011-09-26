Japanese Markets Are In The Red, But That Might Not Mean Anything

UPDATE 9:55 PM:
Korea is selling off and Japan is deeper in the red.
Nikkei down 1.6%
Kospi down 1.2%
S&P/ASX up 0.6%
China and Hong Kong have been trading for around half an hour.
Shanghai Composite up 0.2%
Hang Seng up 0.3%
EARLIER:
Japan, Korea, and Australia are open for trading.
Nikkei down 1.07%
Kospi up 0.05%
S&P/ASX up 0.94%
In case you forgot, Japan’s stock markets dodged last Friday’s brutal Asian selloff as markets were closed to observe the Autumnal Equinox holiday. Korea’s Kospi sank by nearly 6% that day but is inching higher today. Japan’s Nikkei could arguably be doing much worse. You’ll be hearing a lot of people say that Japan is playing catch up today.
