Japanese manufacturing conditions deteriorate marginally in June

Conditions across Japan’s manufacturing sector deteriorated fractionally in June with the flash PMI gauge from Markit-JMMA sliding to 49.9.

The reading, below the 50.9 level of May, was the equal-lowest level recorded since April 2014. It’s also below the 50 level that separates sector expansion from contraction.

A contraction in new orders, the third recorded this year, along with weaker readings on employment, purchase quantities and stock inputs, were the chief catalysts behind the disappointing headline result, offsetting an acceleration in new export orders and prices.

The table below, supplied by Markit, shows how each individual component fared for the month.

