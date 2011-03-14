Japanese Man Rescued 9 Miles Out At Sea After Floating On His Roof For Two Days

Hiromitsu Shinkawa, 60, floating on the wreckage of his house, 9 miles at sea.

Photo: AP

One bright note after two days of horrific stories from Japan:



A 60 year-old man, Hiromitsu Shinkawa, was picked up 9 miles out at sea after floating on the wreckage of his roof for two days.

Skinkawa and his wife were hit by the tsunami after returning to their house to collect belongings after the earthquake. Unfortunately, the story is far from a miracle: Along with thousands of others who lived in towns along the shore, Shinkawa’s wife was swept away.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.