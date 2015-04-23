Watch the Japanese 'magnetic levitation' train set a new world speed record at 375 mph

Japan’s maglev train just set a world record speed of 375 mph (over 600 kph) during a manned test run on April 21. Central Japan Railway plans to launch the service of the magnetically levitated train in 2027, connecting Tokyo and Nagoya, a distance of around 186 miles, in just 40 minutes.

The average speed of the maglev train is to be set around 310 mph once it is operating commercially.

Produced by Jason Gaines. Video courtesy of Associated Press and TBS.

