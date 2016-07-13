A Japanese magician amazed 'America's Got Talent' with a trick involving swords and fire

It’s not always easy to impress people with magic tricks anymore. The audience is always trying to find the hidden lever or the place where the body was sawed in half.

However, if you add some danger, like swords and fire, then you’ll have the audience on their feet. Hiroki Hara, a magician from Japan, stepped onto the “America’s Got Talent” stage Tuesday night and left with a whole lot of believers.

First, he appeared on stage wearing a mask with flames in hand.

“Oh my god,” one of the judges can be heard saying.

Hara then took his mask off and chained himself up in a box. The box was topped with swords attached to a rope on fire. If he didn’t escape before the rope burned, things would have gotten grizzly.

When his assistants opened the box, he was nowhere to be found:

To nobody’s surprise, he made it out on time.

Now that’s real magic.

Watch the grand illusion below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

NOW WATCH: Take a flyover tour of Bora Bora



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.