Japanese industrial production slips for a second month in March

Japanese industrial production figures for March have just been released, and they’ve missed to the downside.

Production slipped by 0.8% from a month earlier, below the preliminary estimate of 0.3% released earlier in the month.

Despite the downward revision, with stronger data rolling off the series, the annual contraction slowed to 1.7% from 2.0% seen in February.

Aside from production, shipments slipped 0.6% while inventory levels increased 0.4%.

