Japanese industrial production rebounds in June

Japanese industrial production exceeded expectations in June, rising 0.8%.

The increase, following a 2.2% decline in May, was above the median market forecast for a rise of 0.3%.

From a year earlier, production increased by 2.0% in original terms.

Looking ahead, production is expected to increase 0.5% in July before accelerating by a further 2.7% in August.

Elsewhere shipments rose by 0.3%, leaving the annual change up 1.5%, while inventory levels jumped 1.3%, taking the year-on-year increase to 3.9%.

