A Japanese Hashtag Is Mocking ISIS Amid Hostage Threats

A Japanese hashtag mocking ISIS after its threat to kill two Japanese citizens has gone viral on Twitter.
The hashtag #ISISクソコラグランプリ, meaning something along the lines of “ISIS Photoshop grand prix,” started spreading on January 20.
The hashtag was a near immediate response to an ISIS video on Jan. 19 that promised to execute two Japanese hostages unless Japan paid the group $US200 million.
Peter Payne, an owner of an internet store selling Japanese goods, explains the general message of #ISISクソコラグランプリsuccinctly: “You can kill some of us, but Japan is a peaceful and happy land, with fast Internet. So go to hell.”
ISIS has given Japan until approximately 12:50 am Eastern Standard time on Friday to pay the ransom. In the meantime, Tokyo has struggled to secure the release of freelance journalist Kenji Goto and Haruna Yukawa, a founder of a private security firm.
While Tokyo has been desperately trying to find ways to save the hostages, the Japanese public has responded with a barrage of Photoshopped images. Far from making light of the situation, they can be seen as a way of striking back at ISIS and publicly demeaning the notoriously self-important and humorless jihadist group.
Below are some of the more appropriate tweets aimed at mocking ISIS.
不謹慎だけど笑うよな。今まで見た中で評価するなら これ優勝
#ISISクソコラグランプリ pic.twitter.com/lIrIrC4Glz
— 伊藤雄之介 (@pan1130) January 22, 2015
浜田のカボチャがイスラムの戦士ってマジ⁉︎
#ISISクソコラグランプリ pic.twitter.com/ddSd24T5Dz
— レキミラン (@rekimiran) January 20, 2015
@hitgrl62 RT
pic.twitter.com/BuM3nSV4oE
#داعش
#الدولة_الإسلامية
#IslamicState
#ISIS
#daeshbags
#isisクソコラグランプリ
— Abu Talha al-Almani (@Abu_Mamadou) January 22, 2015
U.S army Soldier
ISIS Kill!
#ISISクソコラグランプリ pic.twitter.com/MFim1y1Ryq
— BSW-Ops (@SctOpsTouHou) January 22, 2015
テロにユーモアで対抗？ 『Twitter』で「#ISISクソコラグランプリ」が盛り上がる http://t.co/RvtMLMTXqx #連載jp #rensaijp pic.twitter.com/7zJHyQvMXF
— 連載.jp (@rensaijp) January 22, 2015
Rat na Tviteru, Japan protiv islamista #ISISクソコラグランプリ #rtsvesti http://t.co/CUAzp72LFu pic.twitter.com/mArXmMhQOb
— RTS Vesti (@RTS_Vesti) January 22, 2015
#ISISクソコラグランプリ pic.twitter.com/cxBOt9Azu0
— matuzi (@matuziii) January 22, 2015
$200,000,000 #ISISクソコラグランプリ pic.twitter.com/fQ1abiwYOA
— η (@ata3025) January 22, 2015
STOP WAR
NOT KILL
WE ARE THE WORLD
#ISISクソコラグランプリ pic.twitter.com/EtBZY8HlxA
— BSW-Ops (@SctOpsTouHou) January 22, 2015
In response to #ISIS threats, Japanese twitter users respond with photoshop ridicule and mockery. #ISISクソコラグランプリ pic.twitter.com/pvT9PuHOCy
— Broseph (@shamshoomi) January 22, 2015
キタァｗｗｗ
#ISISクソコラグランプリ pic.twitter.com/Pe8OTMy592
— クソコラＧＰ、MAX！ (@kusokoragp) January 22, 2015
#ISISクソコラグランプリ pic.twitter.com/05xjWMikNw
— クソコラＧＰ、MAX！ (@kusokoragp) January 22, 2015
