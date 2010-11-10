Japanese Government Seizes Google's User Records To Track Down Leak

The Japanese government has seized user records from Google as part of its effort to track down the source of a YouTube video, the AFP reports.



The video in question depicts a collision between a Chinese fishing vessel colliding with Japanese Coast Guard ships in contested waters. China accused Japan of leaking the video to back up its account of the incident.

Japan says uploading the video constituted a breach of its national public service act, and has launched an investigation. Here’s the video in question:



