Look How The Yen Intervention Made Japanese Financial CDS Plunge

Japan’s move yesterday to intervene in currency markets and devalue the yen has significant knock on effects across the market. One is the reduction in cost to insure the debt on Japanese financial companies.



You can see the plunge in CDS prices here in response to that intervention.

From CMA Datavision:

Check out the 10 economic stories to watch through the end of 2010 >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.