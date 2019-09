Japanese financial corporations are under increasing stress, and concerns are being reflected in a widening of their corporate CDS. Notably, Nomura is higher, though not at its 2010 highs. CDS on Japanese sovereign debt is also increasing in cost.



From CMA Datavision:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.