Japanese Exports Rise 2.4%

TOKYO (AP) — Japan says that exports rose 2.4 per cent in September compared with a year earlier, marking the second consecutive month of growth.



It follows a five-month decline in the wake of the March 11 earthquake and tsunami that devastated northeast Japan.

The Finance Ministry said Monday that the value of September exports totaled 5.98 trillion yen ($78.2 billion), while imports came to 5.68 trillion ($74 billion), up 12 per cent.

That gave Japan a trade deficit of 300 billion yen ($4 billion).

Japanese manufacturers are now being threatened by the recent surge in the yen, which erodes foreign-earned income. The dollar is hovering in the 76-yen range, near record lows.

