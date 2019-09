The Japanese market is unstoppable.



Despite news like this:

#Japan Feb Exports -2.9% On Year, Expected +0.9% On Year; Imports +11.9% On Year — DJ FX Trader (@djfxtrader) March 21, 2013

We get market moves like this:

Nikkei.comThis is the highest level since early September, 2008 for the Nikkei.

