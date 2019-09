Photo: Jay Yarow/Business Insider

Japan’s exports fell 5.8 per cent year-over-year in August.This was slightly better than the 6.2 per cent decline forecast by economists, reports Dow Jones.



Nikkei futures are pointing to a slightly lower open.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.