A Complete Guide To Japan's $200 Billion Disaster And How It Will Affect The Global Economy

Since the earthquake in Japan last week, there’s been slew of reports detailing exactly what the repercussions of the disaster will be for the country’s economy.Markets, instead of relying on the more reserved projections of these reports, have been following the headlines out of Japan on the developing situation at Fukushima. That’s created a tremendous amount of volatility, evidenced by yesterday’s wild trading day in the U.S.



But what’s the real impact of the disaster on the Japanese economy? From everything we read, in two words: not catastrophic.

How the situation at Fukushima plays out will have a huge impact on certain parts of the economy, so it is worth monitoring. But here’s what we know right now.

