Japanese E-Commerce Juggernaut Rakuten Goes Global With International Deals

This morning Rakuten, the leader of e-commerce in Japan announced it is acquiring PriceMinister.com, the number one e-commerce site in France and number one in Europe in its category, for 200 million euros or little under 250 million dollars. This is on the heels of its acquisition of Buy.com in the US for a similar amount and of its building a $50 million e-commerce joint venture with Baidu, the leading search engine in China.



This is absolutely huge. Rakuten is #1 by far in e-commerce in the extremely lucrative Japanese market. Rakuten operates with a “B2B2C” model whereby businesses can build an online storefront on Rakuten to sell to consumers. Buy.com and PriceMinister have roughly similar models, and so will Rakuten’s China joint venture. This is a model that has been very successful in every market — after being straight B2C, Amazon and EBay both have large B2B2C businesses now, and Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba has a similar model — but that probably no one has perfected to the extent that Rakuten has. To give you an idea of how big Rakuten is, imagine if EBay and Amazon were just one company, in a market where Yahoo! Japan is worth nearly as much as all the rest of Yahoo!.

The reason why this is huge — and the reason why you probably haven’t heard of Rakuten — is that before a few months ago, Rakuten did less than 10% of its business outside of Japan. Not for long, we assume. In a few months, Rakuten has staked very strong claims on all of the big e-commerce markets: the US, China and Europe.

Obviously, expanding internationally is a smart move for Rakuten: it already dominates its home turf, and it is in a maturing market where most people are already online and where the population is ageing fast. What is striking is the pace and the ambition of Rakuten’s moves: a joint venture with China’s largest search engine and the acquisition of the #1 B2B2C site in Europe. Western startups talk about how hard it is to adapt to Asia’s different business culture and consumer expectations, but the reverse is also true: Japanese startups have been very successful at home but have often had little luck outside, and when they do go international, it is often by dipping their toes. Not so for Rakuten. They’ve already spent over half a billion dollars in less than a year on international expansion and don’t show signs of stopping.

Clearly they have very big, global ambitions. And they have as much cash and expertise as anyone. If I was Jeff Bezos, I’d be paying very close attention.

