VIDEO: This Japanese Drone Is The Most Versatile One We've Seen Yet.

Now Japan is also getting into the drone game, but is taking a wholly new approach to it.



The Japanese Ministry of defence has made a spherical helicopter drone from off-the-shelf parts that cost only around $1,400.

This cheap and versatile type of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) is a new approach toward drone tech that we haven’t seen in too many domestic models, which typically favour the jet style.

Japan’s drone can go up to 40 mph, can hover, has an autopilot feature that can maintain course, is equipped with three gyroscopes for stability, and can hit an obstacle and correct easily. It’s a dynamic device

Check out this video of lead engineer Fumiyuki Sato demonstrating the drone:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

This just made the rounds on the blogs this weekend. While we haven’t seen it operate in the outdoors yet, this new approach could catch on for certain types of surveillance drones.

