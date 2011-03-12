Here Are The Stocks Front And centre In The Wake Of The Japanese Disaster

Photo: ap

Overnight, a massive earthquake and tsunami hit Japan, creating chaos in the country, damaging its infrastructure and businesses.We’ve told you about the big European reinsurers that were slammed in Europe in the wake of the disaster, but there are plenty of other companies that will be similarly slammed.



Reinsurers:

Berkshire Hathaway (owner of General Re)

Reinsurance Group of America

PartnerRe

Transatlantic Holdings

Tech Manufacturers:

Sony (down over 2.0% in the pre-market)

Panasonic (down 1.85% in the pre-market)

Banks:

Mitsubishi (down 0.76% in the pre-market)

Nomura (down 1.3% in the pre-market)

Auto Manufactures:

Honda (down 4.20% in the pre-market)

Toyota (down 2.71% in the pre-market)

