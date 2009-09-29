Japanese Deflation Is Unstoppable

Japanese deflation is accelerating. Consumer prices ex-food fell a whopping 2.4% in August, the largest decline ever since records began in 1971.



This beat even July’s previous record-breaking 2.2% drop. It was the sixth consecutive month of declines.

Even after stripping out both food and energy, prices still fell 0.9% year over year, as they did in July. This is one of the largest drops on record, only surpassed by a few months during 2001.

Japan’s never-ending horror story should serve as a warning for the US. Sometimes even easy money and massive stimulus aren’t enough to keep deflation six feet under.

