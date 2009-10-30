Japanese Deflation Is Relentless

You should pay attention to this, folks, because this could be our future.



Reuters: Japanese core consumer prices fell 2.3 per cent in September from a year earlier as the economy is

mired in deflation due to weak final demand on top of slide in oil prices.

While the retreat from last year’s spike in energy costs has continued to weigh on price comparisons, an index stripping out both energy and food prices showed deflationary pressure was mounting.

The so-called core-core inflation index, similar to the core index used in the United States, fell 1.0 per cent in September from the same month a year ago after declining 0.9 per cent in August.

