11 Japanese customs that are shocking to foreigners

Japan is know for its complex rules of social behaviour.

There are specific rules to follow at the dinner table, good practices for giving and receiving gifts, and even different slippers to wear in different rooms of a home.

To help you navigate through the intricacies of Japanese customs, we’ve created a list of some things to expect when travelling to the country.

Check it out below.

