Japanese Commuters Move A 70,000-Pound Train To Rescue A Trapped Woman [PHOTO]

About 40 Japanese commuters joined forces with railway staff to move a 70,550-pound train after a woman fell into the 8-inch gap between it and the platform.



They pushed the train so it was leaning back, allowing others to pull the woman free. The woman, in her mid-30s, had fallen to her waist and was not seriously injured, according to the AP.

The train, stopped at Tokyo’s Minami-Urawka station, was delayed by just eight minutes, the Guardian reported.

Photographer Norihiro Shigeta from Japanese newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun got the shot:

