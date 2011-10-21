SICK OF CORPORATE AMERICA? Here's 11 Lessons You Can Learn From Japanese CEOs

Photo: ap

In the era of Occupy Wall Street, people are wondering: what happened to corporate accountability?For the answers to those questions, we look to Japan, where corporate culture reflects Japanese society as a whole.



Japanese CEOs strive to achieve harmony and compromise. While their deferential attitude can lead to disaster (see: Toyota), Japanese CEOs may also hold the key to resetting America’s corporate paradigm.

