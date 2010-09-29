Japanese Financial CDS Spike After Bankruptcy Of Big Consumer Lender

Japanese consumer lenders are seeing their CDS spike as a result of yesterday’s bankruptcy of Takefuji.



Takefuji declared bankruptcy after being unable to meet the claims of its borrowers. It has $5.1 billion in liabilities.

Note that CDS on Japanese debt remains static in terms of pricing, while consumer lenders in the country have spiked on the news.

From CMA Datavision:

