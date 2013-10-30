Consumer Reports No Longer Recommends You Buy A Toyota Camry, Prius, Or RAV4

YouTube/IIHS Toyota’s RAV4 is no longer recommended by Consumer reports, after poor performance in a new crash test.

Consumer Reports has published its

annual auto reliability rankings, and the big surprise is that several long-loved Japanese cars have lost their “recommended status.”

The magazine no longer recommends you buy the Toyota Camry, Prius V, and RAV4, after each fared poorly in a new IIHS crash test.

The Honda Accord V6 and Nissan Altima also lost recommended status, due to poor reliability.

In an email, Kelley Blue Book senior analyst Alec Gutierrez pointed out that Consumer Reports has made its standards more stringent as cars improve with time.

“As standards grow tougher, it is becoming increasingly difficult for even brands such as Toyota to remain in the upper echelon tested vehicles in regards to safety and durability,” he said. “That’s not to say that these vehicles are any worse than vehicles that previously held Consumer Report’s recommended rating, rather, it just shows just how difficult it has become to keep up with advancing safety standards.”

In the past 10 years, Consumer Reports notes, Japanese brands have dominated its predicted reliability rankings — it has been rare to find a non-Japanese brand higher than seventh place. This year, Audi climbed into fourth, Volvo got to seventh, and GMC was in ninth.

Here’s the full auto reliability ranking:

Lexus Toyota Acura Audi Mazda Infiniti Volvo Honda GMC Subaru Scion Buick Mercedes-Benz Porsche BMW Kia Chevrolet Chrysler Ram Volkswagen Hyundai Nissan Jeep Dodge Cadillac Ford Lincoln Mini

