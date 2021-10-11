Japanese calligraphy brushes can cost over $1,000. Here’s what makes them so expensive.

A handmade calligraphy brush, custom made for a master calligrapher, can cost over $US1,000 ($AU1,369).

It’s a delicate process that can take over a month to complete.

But what makes these brushes unique? And why are they so expensive?

You can learn more about Yoshiyuki Hata’s workshop here: https://bunshindou.com/en/

And to see more of Daizo Kaneko’s calligraphy: https://www.kanekodaizo.com