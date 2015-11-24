This garage in Japan is actually a gigantic robot that parks cars in seconds

There may soon be a solution to the space issue in crowded cities. By using automated parking systems, we can soon park our cars in robotic parking garages. Eco Park in Japan is an automated car storage system by Giken, that uses a turntable lift to lower vehicles into the silo-shaped garage, and automatically store them.

