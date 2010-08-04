A Glimpse Into Our Future: Japanese 10-Year Yield Falls Below 1%

Here’s a headline from August 4, 2010 (in Japan) or possibly August 4, 2020 in New York.



10-Year Yield Hits 7-Year Low Below 1 per cent.

Reuters:

The benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond yield hit a seven-year low below 1.0 per cent on Wednesday as a rising yen reinforced worries about the economy and persistent deflation.

JGB yields have dropped this year despite record levels of debt issuance to the market, with bonds supported by strong demand from domestic banks that have surplus cash due to sluggish corporate demand for bank lending.

Record debt issuance… banks with a surplus of cash… sluggish corporate demand. It’s so familiar.

