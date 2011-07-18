JAPAN WINS THE WOMEN'S WORLD CUP

Photo: AP

Japan has won the Women’s World Cup after an epic final game against the USA.The United States led 2-1 in extra time after a header by Abby Wambach put them ahead, but Japan’s Homare Sawa scored a miracle tying goal in the 116th minute, before her team went on to win in a penalty kick shooutout.



The American women missed three out of four penalty kicks, two of which were saved by Japanese goalie Ayumi Kalhori.

The US also led 1-0 in regulation, before Aya Miyama tied the game in the 80th minute, forcing extra time.

It was a disappointing finish for the top-ranked Americans, who pulled off a similar comeback against Brazil in the quarterfinal, and had never lost to the Japanese in an international match.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.