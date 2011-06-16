There Are More Japanese On Welfare Than Any Time Since Immediately After World War II

Photo: Jesslee Cuizon, Flickr

There were 2.02 million Japanese receiving welfare at the end of March, close to the record 2.04 million in the aftermath of World War II, according to Japan Times.Welfare demand was driven by the March 11 Tsunami — but also by economic stagnation. In fact, welfare recipients already topped 2 million in February for the first time in years.



Japan’s public debt is already twice as large as its $5-trillion economy.

