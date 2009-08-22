Japan Uses Attractive Women To Sell Bonds

How do you sell an investment which offers almost zero yield? Well, ask Japan. With government deficits exploding, the country is aggressively marketing bonds to its citizens using taxi ads and attractive television stars. Could this be where the US is heading?



Bloomberg: “Government bonds are worth another look,” the Ministry of Finance says in its latest advertisement, which features a picture of 37-year-old Junko Kubo, a former anchor on Japan’s public broadcaster NHK.

Kubo follows Koyuki, the actress and model who goes by one name and starred with Tom Cruise in “The Last Samurai” in 2003, who appeared in ads for Japan bonds that same year. The finance ministry in 2002 hired Koushiro Matsumoto, an actor in Kabuki theatre, and model Norika Fujiwara in its bond campaigns.

Japan’s latest aggressive ad campaign comes as the country’s debt balloons to $7.3 trillion due to massive economic stimulus packages. Japanese citizens will now need to absorb more debt than ever as new deficits continue and old debt gets rolled over.

It’s thus easy to see why a lot of creative marketing is needed. With a 10-year bond offering only 1.3% yield, why would you even want these things?

While Japanese bonds provide the safety and appreciation potential of the Japanese Yen, one can achieve these things by simply owning Yen. Thus locking your money for 10 years just to capture another 1.3% doesn’t make that much sense. (Though we understand that some institutional investors may be limited in their choices)

Back across the pond, you’ll know the US is bust the day you start seeing late night infomericals for US Treasuries. Especially if they’re in Chinese.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.