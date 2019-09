After diving over 1.3% in the early going, the Nikkei came back quite a bit on Tuesday, losing only 0.21%. Not bad.



The big loser though: TEPCO. Yesterday, rumours of nationalization hit, and after being halted initially, the stock ended up crashing really hard for the second straight day (on Monday the stock fell 20%.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.