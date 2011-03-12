Tsunami Smashes Docks And Boats In Santa Cruz

The aftermath of the Japanese earthquake has hit U.S. shores, with waves destroying docks and boats in the Santa Cruz area of California.



Thus far, it’s nothing like the catastrophic damage that has hit Japan. There are more waves to come however, which does suggest West coast residents should still take precaution.

Waves emananting from the earthquake could continue through Saturday, according to Swell Watch data.

Check out this video of Santa Cruz damage (note: the video takes a few seconds to load):

