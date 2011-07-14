Japan Trounces Sweden And Will Face The United States In The Women's World Cup Finals

Photo: AP

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Homare Sawa made up for a huge error by scoring the go-ahead goal and Japan advanced to the World Cup final with a 3-1 victory over Sweden on Wednesday.Surprise call-up Nahomi Kawasumi had two goals for Japan, which will face the United States in Sunday’s championship. It’s the first World Cup final for the rising soccer power.



Josefine Oqvist scored for Sweden.

In a battle of Japan’s fine skills against the thrust and hustle of Sweden, the match turned in the second half when Kawasumi caught Hedvig Lindahl off her line and lobbed it over her from about 110 feet away for the third goal, one of the best in a tournament full of excellent strikes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.