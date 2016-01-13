Japan is keeping an entire train station open for just one passenger

Kana Harada lives in Shirataki, a neighbourhood that’s home to only 36 people. She takes the train to the closest high school, which is 35 minutes away, every day.

And she’s the only one who gets on the train.

Japan is keeping the train station in her neighbourhood open just for her. When she graduates in March, it will be shut down.

“I got on and off this train for the last three years, and this station’s presence has become something I have taken for granted,” Harada told Reuters. “I do feel sad to think it will disappear.”

The station was built by local residents in 1955 for the purpose of getting their kids to school. With Harada, that chapter will end.

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Jeremy Dreyfuss

