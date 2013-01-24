Japan's Exports Plunge, Trade Deficit Widens More Than Expected

Tuna auction in Japan

Photo: michaelvito / Flickr

Japan’s latest trade numbers are out.The trade deficit came in at ¥641.5 billion, which was wider than the ¥522.8 billion forecast by economists.



Exports fell by 5.8 per cent year-over-year versus the estimate of -4.2 per cent.

Exports to China fell 15.8 per cent.

Exports to the EU fell 11.1 per cent.

Export to the US fell 0.8 per cent.

