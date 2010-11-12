Japan Just Launched This Interactive Lingerie To Promote Tourism

This is the most stereotypically Japanese thing we’ve ever seen — interactive lingerie that is meant to “lift spirits as well as bust lines and support the county’s tourism sector” (via Sydney Morning Herald).



The lingerie by Triumph has several awesome features, including electronic buttons that trigger greetings in English, Korean and Chinese. If you look closely, you can also see slots on either side of the kit that can hold a small flag.

Photo: Courtesy of Triumph

Also that skirt she’s wearing flips up to reveal a map of Japan.

Photo: Courtesy of Triumph

This is all part of an effort to draw 30,000 tourists a year to Japan and boost the languishing economy, which seems to be more difficult than designing cool products.

