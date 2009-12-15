Japanese Traders See $1 Trillion Clean Water Opportunity

As the demand for clean water increases thanks to industrialisation and urbanization in emerging economies, Japanese trading houses will look to make the earth’s most abundant resource its next big investment target.



Reuters: The nation’s six big traders, including Mitsubishi Corp and Mitsui & Co, are aggressively vying for water supply and sewage treatment contracts, aiming to grab business from the dominant Veolia and Suez in a global water market that could top $1 trillion by 2025

Toray Industries, a leading maker of membranes used to clean water, says a new $500 billion market — mainly in operating and maintaining water supply and wastewater treatment facilities — will emerge over the next 15 years, more than double the size of the global chip market.

Companies from IBM, General Electric and Siemens to Spain’s Acciona, South Korea’s Doosan and Singapore’s Hyflux are scrambling to join the fast-growth market

