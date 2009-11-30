Japan Preparing To Launch Quantitative Easing; What Are Three Lost Decades Among Hyperdeflationary Friends?

As if the newsflow from the last few days could get any more surreal, Dow Jones concludes the ticker with this stunner:



Japan Hirano: Expect BOJ Gov, PM To Discuss Quantitative Easing

TOKYO (Dow Jones)–Japan’s top government spokesman said he expects Prime Minister Yukio Hatoyama and Bank of Japan Gov. Masaaki Shirakawa to exchange opinions on the economy and to discuss the possibility of the central bank adopting a policy of quantitative easing, local media reported Monday.

The BOJ head and the prime minister will also talk about whether they share similar views on the economy, Nikkei News cited Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirofumi Hirano as saying at a press conference earlier in the day.

