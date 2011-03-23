How Apple And Nokia Could Be Hammered By Supply Chain Problems In Japan

If you’re looking for a quick and dirty guide to the key components impacted by problems in the Japanese supply chain, we have it right here.



The big loser is BT Resin, which is used by companies like Nokia and Apple to make printed circuit boards for cell phones and other devices.

Don’t miss: Our guide to the economic impact of Japan’s disaster >

Photo: Morgan Stanley

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.