Here's A Good Indication That Japan Is Going In The Right Direction

The Japanese economy continues to be improving nicely.

The latest quarterly “Tankan” survey — which measures the state of the economy via surveys of various businesses large and small — is out and it shows that business sentiment is at a 6-year high, surpassing levels right before the Great Financial Crisis.

Abenomics continues to look like it’s working.

