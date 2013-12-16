Here's A Good Indication That Japan Is Going In The Right Direction

Joe Weisenthal

The Japanese economy continues to be improving nicely.

The latest quarterly “Tankan” survey — which measures the state of the economy via surveys of various businesses large and small — is out and it shows that business sentiment is at a 6-year high, surpassing levels right before the Great Financial Crisis.

Abenomics continues to look like it’s working.

Screen Shot 2013 12 15 at 8.56.50 PMTankan
Screen Shot 2013 12 15 at 8.56.59 PMDavos

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.