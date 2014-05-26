Japan Stocks Open Higher

Japan’s Nikkei opened up 0.9% in Monday trading.
Korea’s Kospi was down 0.2%.
The big story tonight are the results for the European Union election, which saw Euro-sceptic parties make progress but the centrist, establishment retained a comfortable majority.
We have an insanely packed holiday-shortened week in econ data — here’s the snapshot from Bloomberg:
