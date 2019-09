The world definitely owes Vikram Pandit a thank you note for sending out that memo. After the US rally, the Nikkei bounced off its 26-year low, finishing up 4.6%.



Europe put in a similar rally, gaining about 5% across the board, again the banks led the way.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.