Japan Soars, But It's Another Really Ugly Night In Shanghai

The Nikkei had another big night, gaining 1.6%, despite some weak March economic data, which everyone is ignoring because of the earthquake.



What’s more interesting in Asia right now is the situation in China, where the stock market continues to have pretty substantial down days.

Shares fell 1.3% to below 2900. Not long ago, they were above 3050, so this is a fairly meaningful drop.

Generally the scene is positive in Europe, and nothing too crazy is happening (yet) on the bond front.

All eyes on US GDP.

