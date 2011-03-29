Networks Across Europe Are Pulling "Simpsons" Episodes With Nuclear Energy Gags

Viewers in Austria, Germany and Switzerland won’t be hearing much about the Springfield Nuclear Power Plant for the foreseeable future.



Television stations in those countries are pulling or editing episodes of “The Simpsons” that contain jokes about nuclear disasters or radiation effects.

Executive producer Al Jean was supportive of the decision, but also added that Homer Simpson will continue to work at the plant.

The segment below, from the show’s 20th anniversary documentary, includes several of the jokes that likely won’t see the light of day in Europe for a while.

