Kanazawa is the gold leaf capital of Japan. A local shop, Hakuichi, is playing into that reputation with a special treat: gold leaf-covered soft serve.

The best part: the $8 price tag.

Story by Tony Manfred, editing by Stephen Parkhurst.

